Baramulla, September 4: A terrorist was killed by security forces in an ongoing encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Friday. The identity of the slain terrorist was not immediately known. An officer of the Indian Army was also injured in the gunfight that took place in the Yedipora Pattan area of Baramulla. He was taken to 92 Base Hospital for treatment. The exchange of firing is going on.

After receiving specific information about terrorists in the Yedipora Pattan area, a joint team of the Indian Army and police launched a search and cordon operation. As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where the terrorists were hiding, they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter, reports said. "Encounter has started in the Yedipora Pattan area of Baramulla. Police and security forces are on the job," Kashmir Zone Police said.

On September 2, four associates of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror group were arrested by the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Badgam district. Security forces recently busted multiple hideouts along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir and recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition. Five AK series rifles with six magazines and two sealed boxes of 1,254 rounds; six pistols with nine magazines and six rounds; 21 grenades; two UBGL grenades and two Kenwood radio sets were recovered.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 04, 2020 02:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).