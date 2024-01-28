A fire broke out at a petrol pump in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajpura tehsil bordering Samba this evening. A video of the Jammu and Kashmir Fire has surfaced on social media. The exact cause of the fire is yet unknown. No casualties have been reported. More details are awaited. Jammu and Kashmir Fire: Major Blaze Erupts at Factory in Gangiyal, Video Shows Raging Flames and Thick Smoke.

Jammu and Kashmir Fire

#WATCH | Jammu and Kashmir: A fire broke out at a petrol pump in Rajpura tehsil bordering Samba, today evening. No casualties have been reported. pic.twitter.com/1jtMZ0CVpn — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)