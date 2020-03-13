Jammu & Kashmir: Militant Killed in Encounter With Security Forces in Baramulla

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir (Photo Credits: IANS)

Srinagar, March 13: One militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu & Kashmir's Baramulla on Friday. The gunfight erupted in the afternoon, after a group of security personnel encircled the hideout of the armed insurgent. The forces comprised members of the J&K Police's Special Operations Group (SOG) and the Indian Army's 32 Rashtriya Rifles.

According to local media reports, the encounter erupted in Shutlu village of Rafiabad, after the forces received specific inputs about the presence of a militant in the region. Subsequently, an operation was launched to trace him. After the security forces busted his hideout, a gunfight erupted in which the militant was neutralised. Jammu And Kashmir: 2 LeT Terrorists Killed by Security Forces During Encounter in Shopian District.

No losses were sustained by the security personnel in the counter-militancy operation. No other militant was found at the site of encounter. The cache of arms and ammunitions recovered from the site was yet to be confirmed. A search operation was underway by the time this report was first published.

Update by Times Now

#Breaking | Shootout in Baramulla, J&K. Reportedly, 1 terrorist has been gunned down. Search operations are underway. pic.twitter.com/1vidJXIYxQ — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) March 13, 2020

The encounter in North Kashmir's Baramulla comes days after Special Police Office (SPO) and a civilian was killed in an encounter between militants and forces. The incident, on March 4, was reported in Sopore region of the district. The forces had subsequently nabbed an operation to trace down the insurgents. Preliminary reports could not confirm whether the militant killed today was linked to the March 4 encounter.