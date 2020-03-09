Jammu And Kashmir: Encounter Breaks Out in Shopian District, 1 Terrorist Gunned Down

Encounter (Photo Credits: IANS)

Srinagar, March 9: Security forces on Monday neutralised a terrorist after an encounter broke out in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district. The identity of the deceased terrorist is yet to be ascertained. According to reports, security forces launched a cordon and search operation after receiving specific inputs about the presence of terrorists in the Reban area of the district. Jammu and Kashmir: Top Hizbul Mujahideen Terrorist Haroon Wani Killed in Encounter with Security Forces in Doda District.

The encounter broke out after terrorists fired upon the search party. Security forces retaliated strongly and gunned down the terrorists. The gunfight is still underway in the area. More details are awaited. Jammu and Kashmir: Pakistan Violates Ceasefire at Shahpur and Kirni Sectors.

Tweet by Kashmir Police Zone:

#Encounter has started at #Shopian. Police & security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) March 9, 2020

In February this year, three terrorists belonging to Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGH) were killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district. The gunfight took place in the Tral sub-district of Pulwama. The operation was carried out by a joint team of the Indian Army, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Jammu and Kashmir Police.