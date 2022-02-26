Srinagar, February 26: The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway has been closed for vehicular traffic due to landslides and shooting stones triggered by rains at multiple places and snow accumulated around the NAVYUG tunnel, officials said on Saturday.

"Jammu-Srinagar NHW closed for vehicular movement due to landslides, shooting stones at many places on NHW and snow accumulation around the NAVYUG Tunnel," Jammu and Kashmir Traffic police said.

The highway is the lifeline of the Kashmir Valley and the main road link connecting Kashmir with the rest of the country. Kashmir bound trucks laden with essential supplies and other vehicles pass through the highway.

