Jamshedpur, August 18: A bank was robbed at gunpoint in Jamshedpur in Jharkhand on Thursday morning, police said. Four people, who are yet to be identified, entered the Bank of India branch at Ulidih police station area posing as officers of an investigating agency, they said.

The accused collected the mobile phones of the customers and held the employees at gunpoint before robbing the bank, they added. The accused escaped with lakhs of rupees after locking the bank from outside, police said.

East Singhbhum's Senior Superintendent of Police Prabhat Kumar visited the bank along with a team and said that an investigation has been started.

Kumar said the cash robbed could be between Rs 30 to 35 lakh, and work was on to ascertain the exact figure. Police said they were questioning the bank employees and customers present at the time of the incident. Kumar, however, said that no shots were fired during the robbery. Police said a massive hunt was on to nab the robbers.