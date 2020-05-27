Jawaharlal Nehru 56th Death Anniversary: PM Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal and Other Leaders Pay Tributes to India's First PM

PM Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal (Photo Credits: Facebook and ANI)

New Delhi, May 27: Leaders across the political spectrum including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and several others paid rich tributes to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his 56th death anniversary today. The political leaders took to micro-blogging site Twitter and remembered India's first Prime Minister who was a statesman, visionary, scholar, institution builder one of the great architects of modern India. Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister remembered India's first PM paid tributes. "Tributes to our first PM, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Ji on his death anniversary," PM Modi tweeted.

Here's the tweet by Narendra Modi:

Tributes to our first PM, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Ji on his death anniversary. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 27, 2020

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter and remembered Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru saying he was the architect of modern India. "Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Ji was a brave freedom fighter, the architect of modern India & our first PM. A visionary, he is immortalised in the world class institutions he inspired, that have stood the test of time. On his death anniversary, my tribute to this great son of India", Gandhi said.

Here's the tweet by Rahul Gandhi:

Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Ji was a brave freedom fighter, the architect of modern India & our first PM. A visionary, he is immortalised in the world class institutions he inspired, that have stood the test of time. On his death anniversary, my tribute to this great son of India. pic.twitter.com/ZNUF4ksiDF — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 27, 2020

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also paid tributes to India's first Prime Minister and said the nation will forever be indebted to him for laying foundation of democracy. "Tributes to India's first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru ji on his death anniversary. India will forever be indebted to Pandit Nehru for laying the foundation of our modern, progressive democracy", Kejriwal said.

Here's the tweet by Arvind Kejriwal:

Tributes to India's first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru ji on his death anniversary. India will forever be indebted to Pandit Nehru for laying the foundation of our modern, progressive democracy. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 27, 2020

The Congress too remembered Jawaharlal Nehru and said among the many temples of modern India which he established, AIIMS stands tall even today.

Here's the tweet by Congress:

A country whose foundation was scientific temper was Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru's dream which he achieved immediately after independence. Among the many temples of modern India which he established, AIIMS stands tall even today. #IndiaThanksNehruji pic.twitter.com/4uWcMVL2co — Congress (@INCIndia) May 27, 2020

Jawaharlal Nehru, fondly remembered as Chacha Nehru, emerged as an eminent leader of the Indian independence movement against the British rule. Nehru served as India's Prime Minister from 1947 until his death on May 27, 1964. He had died of cardiac arrest.