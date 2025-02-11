Prime Minister Narendra Modi met US Vice President JD Vance during the AI Action Summit in Paris. This is PM Modi's first interaction with the US Vice President ever since he assumed the role in the Trump administration. PM Modi will visit the US on February 12 and 13. Paris AI Summit 2025: US Vice President JD Vance Lauds PM Narendra Modi’s Vision on AI, Says ‘Artifical Intelligence Won’t Replace Humans but Enhance Productivity’.

PM Narendra Modi Meets US Vice President JD Vance

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi meets US Vice President JD Vance in Paris, France. (Source: ANI/DD) pic.twitter.com/8F2IDTvPDg — ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2025

