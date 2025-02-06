Indore, February 6: In a shocking incident in Madhya Pradesh, a 31-year-old man was allegedly killed in a violent attack in Indore. The alleged incident occurred on Wednesday night, February 5, in Indore's Dwarkapuri. Police officials said that the incident was a murder planned out by the deceased man's lover and her new boyfriend. The deceased was later identified as Nilesh Atude (31).

According to a report in the Free Press Journal, Atude was a resident of Ambikapuri in the Aerodrome area. During the preliminary investigation, cops learned that Nilesh was in a relationship with a married woman named Hina, who had left her husband. They also discovered that Hina was also allegedy involved with another man named Pawan, a resident of Kundan Nagar. Indore Shocker: Youth Sexually Assaults 17-Year-Old Boy in Tilak Nagar, Records Act To Blackmail Victim; Arrested.

A police official said that Nilesh pressured Hina to meet her and continue the relationship after she stopped talking to him. Hina, who was upset by the constant pressure, informed Pawan about the situation. Post this, Pawan Pawan and his friends, Krishna, and another unidentified person allegedly attacked Nilesh near Akshat Garden.

After assaulting Nilesh, the accused called his sister and informed her about his condition. While the accused fled after the assault, Nilesh was rushed to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. After this, the police registered a case and began investigating the matter. They detained a few suspects and have launched a search to nab others involved in the incident. Indore Shocker: Man Attacks, Injures Woman With Knife Over Refusal To Talk in Madhya Pradesh; Arrested.

The deceased is survived by his mother and his five-year-old son. His wife died during the COVID-19 pandemic while his father passed away several years ago.

