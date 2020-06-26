New Delhi, June 26: Debt-ridden Jet Airways has shortlisted four potential bidders, who may submit a bid proposal to acquire a stake in the bankrupt airline after due diligence, according to a Livemint report. The bidders have been given two weeks time to review the financial health of the company and firm up their bids.

The four bidders include- UK’s Kalrock Capital Partners, Dubai-based Murari Lal Jalan, Abu Dhabi-based Imperial Capital Investments Llc along with Haryana based Flight Simulation Technique Centre Pvt. Ltd and Mumbai-based Big Charter Pvt. Ltd, Canada-based entrepreneur Sivakumar Rasiah, and Kolkata’s Alpha Airways. Jet Airways Offers Two Boeing Aircraft to Evacuate Stranded Indians Overseas Under Vande Bharat Mission.

The suitors have reportedly signed non-disclosure pacts with the Jet Airways' committee of creditors and they have been given access to the defunct airline's financial data. This is the fourth attempt to find a suitor to revive the ailing airline.

Jet Airways stopped operations on April 17, 2019, after it ran out of funds and was admitted for insolvency on June 20. It has been grounded for over one year now.

