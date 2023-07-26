In a shocking incident that took place in Jharkhand, local CPI (M) leader Subhash Munda was allegedly shot dead by unknown assailants. As per news agency ANI, Munda was shot dead in the Daladali area of Ranchi. "He was sitting in his office when he was shot by bike-borne assailants," Naushad Alam, SP, Rural Ranchi said. He further said that police are on the spot and an investigation is underway. Jharkhand Bus Fire Video: Massive Blaze Erupts in Three Buses at Khadgarha Bus Stop in Ranchi.

Subhash Munda Shot Dead in Ranchi

