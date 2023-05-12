Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], May 12 (ANI): In a shocking incident, a 20-year-old woman was shot dead in Ranchi, said police officials on Friday.
The deceased has been identified as Nivedita, a resident of Navada district, Bihar.
According to Ranchi police, the deceased was staying at a hostel here in Ranchi.
"She had gone to buy vegetables this evening when she was shot at," said police officials.
The assailant has been identified and the matter is being probed.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
