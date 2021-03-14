Ranchi, March 14: In a shocking incident of sexual assault, the head official of a nursing institute in Jharkhand has been held for groping students. Reports inform that the director of the Jharkhand-based NGO groped the nursing students on pretext of 'testing their tolerance. According to a report by India Today, the top official has been arrested for allegedly molesting and sexually exploiting nursing students. Mumbai Rape Case: 6-Year-Old Girl Raped by Father's Friend at Aarey Colony, Accused Arrested.

According to the victims, the director of the institute groped the students by putting his hands under their clothes on the pretext of carrying out tests of their tolerance. The report quotes severe;l victims saying that the director targetted several nursing trainees over a long period of time. Mumbai: Elderly Couple Found Guilty of Sexually Assaulting 4-Year-Old Child, Sentenced to 10 Years Rigorous Imprisonment.

The incident came to light after several female students of an NGO-run nursing institute accused the director of molesting them and shared their ordeal with a social activist. The report informs that the NGO where the incident took place is situated in Khunti district's Tirla.

According to the complaint by the students, social activist Lakshmi Bakhla wrote to the Governor, following which an investigation was launched under the Block Development Officer (BDO). In the wake of the horrific incident, a team from the local Mahila Thana visited the institute to take a stock of the situation.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 14, 2021 01:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).