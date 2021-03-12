Mumbai, March 12: An elderly couple in Mumbai was found guilty of sexually abusing a four-year-old child in 2013. A special POCSO court convicted the 81-year-old woman and her 87-year-old husband and sentenced ten years rigorous imprisonment to them. Pronouncing the judgment, Special Judge Rekha N Pandhare also ordered the accused to pay Rs 50,000 each to the child as compensation within a month. Mumbai Rape Case: 6-Year-Old Girl Raped by Father's Friend at Aarey Colony, Accused Arrested.

The sexual assault took place on September 4 in 2013. The child told police that she was returning from one of her friend's house when the elderly couple, whom she referred to as dada and dadi, called her. She said, according to a TOI report, the man took her into the house and slapped her when she tried to leave. The man sexually assaulted her, while his wife was holding her, the child alleged. She also said the woman repeated the act. Mumbai Shocker: 4 Men Arrested For Allegedly Raping 44-Year-Old Woman in Mankhurd.

After she was let go, the child ran to her house and revealed the incident to her mother later that day. The mother checked her private parts and found inflammation. Subsequently, a complaint was lodged and the accused were arrested the next day. They were later released on bail. The judgment was based on the testimonies of the child and her mother, and medical evidence, and convicted the couple under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The court also remarked that the accused, being the age of the child's grandparents, were supposed to take care of her. Instead, they sexually assaulted her, the court said.

