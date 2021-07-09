Shravasti, Jul 10: A local court here on Friday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for raping his minor daughter three years ago.

On October 17, 2019, the girl's cousin had lodged an FIR in Bhinga Kotwali police station against her father under sections of rape and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).

It was alleged that the man had been forcibly raping his daughter for four months after beating her. Rape and injury was confirmed in the girl's medical report. She was 13-years-old at the time of the incident, District Government Council (DGC) K P Singh said. Uttar Pradesh Horror: Gang-Rape Victim Found Crouched Under Seat in Moving Bus in Sultanpur District, 3 Held.

The DGC said Additional District and Sessions Judge Parmeshwar Prasad convicted the girl's father and sentenced him to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 51,000.

Failure to pay the fine will result in an additional imprisonment of two-and-a-half years, the DGC added.

He said that the girl was not able to give a statement in front of her father in the court during cross-examination and it was only when he was removed that her statement could be recorded.

The government council said that the girl's step-mother is not allowing her to stay in the house, and so the court has ordered the Uttar Pradesh government to provide Rs 2 lakh through the State and National Legal Services Authority for her rehabilitation.

