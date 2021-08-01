Mumbai, August 1: A 34-year-old man on Friday was sentenced to jail for three years by a special POCSO court for sexually assaulting his minor niece- daughter of his wife's sister. As per report, a case was filed against the man in 2019 after the minor girl's family came to know about the incident of sexual assault. As per the prosecution case, the victim's mother had asked the accused to drop he girl to her mother's home in Sewree. The man went to her home, took the girl in afternoon and then allegedly dropped at her maternal grandmother's place in the evening. POCSO Court Sentences Man to 20 Years in Jail for Raping Nine-year-old Girl.

After reaching the home, the girl narrated the incidents to her grandmother. The victim told her grandmother that the made her drink beer and sexually assaulted her, as reported by the Hindustan Times. The grandmother further alerted the girl's mother about the incident. The man's wife was also informed about the same. A case was filed in this regard with the police. The incident reportedly took place on January 12, 2019. Rajasthan: POCSO Court in Jhunjhunu Awards Death Sentence To Man For Minor's Rape.

The POCSO court, however, observed that the prosecution did not show any evidence to prove that the minor was administered with intoxicating substance by the man. The court also dismissed the defence's argument saying that the man was falsely implicated over a property dispute.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 01, 2021 10:45 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).