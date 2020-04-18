Jharkhand Woman, Who Gave Birth to Baby 2 Days Back at Sadar Hospital, Tests Positive for COVID-19, Staff That Attended Her to Undergo Coronavirus Test

COVID-19 (Photo Credits: IANS)

Ranchi, April 18: A woman in Jharkhand, who had delivered a baby two days ago at Sadar Hospital, tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday night. According to a tweet by ANI, the newborn has been admitted to the isolation ward at RIMS hospital. According to details by Ranchi Administration, the Sadar Hospital staff that had attended the woman will now undergo COVID-19 tests.

According to Dr V Kashyap, Medical Superintendent RIMS, the baby is under proper care and all precautions are being taken. The senior doctor further informed that a detailed discussion was held by experts and doctors and the baby has been allowed to be fed by mother, after proper sanitization. He added saying that the baby's sample will be sent for testing on Saturday. COVID-19 Cases in India Rise to 14,378, Death Toll Mounts to 480.

In Jharkhand, the total COVID-19 tally now stands at 33. The state government seems to be facing a tough challenge in fighting the coronavirus pandemic. The Hindpiri locality of the state capital Ranchi has turned out to be a hub of COVID-19 cases in the state. Till April 16, a total of 14 cases were reported from Hindpiri, which is the highest from a particular area. Police officials and Ranchi Municipal Corporation (RMC) staff have been finding it tough to deal with the people living in this locality.