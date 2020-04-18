Coronavirus Cases in India Rise to 14,378, Death Toll Due to COVID-19 Mounts to 480

Coronavirus in India (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, April 18: The total number of COVID-19 cases in India rose to 14,378 on Saturday with 991 new coronavirus positive cases and 43 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. Of these, 11,906 are active cases while 1991 individuals have been cured and discharged from the hospitals. The death toll in India has mounted to 480 while one person has migrated to another country, according to the data released by the Health Ministry on April 18.

Maharashtra remained the worst hit state with the number of positive cases rising to 3320 followed by New Delhi at 1,640 cases, Tamil Nadu at 1,267 cases and Rajasthan at 1,131 cases, according to the Health Ministry data. On April 17, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said that a total of 3,35,123 samples, taken from 3,18,449 individuals, were tested for COVID-19 till Friday evening. It added saying that the number of samples are higher as many suspected patients are tested more than once. 20 More Indian Navy Personnel at INS Angre Base in Mumbai Test Positive for Coronavirus After First Case Was Reported on April 7.

Take a Look at the Tweet:

In the wake of the rising COVID-19 cases in India, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Friday instructed states that there should not be any dilution of quality and standards in manufacturing of PPEs, masks, ventilators and other equipment. Vardhan in a meeting with of the Group of Ministers one suggested that stringent punishment may be fixed for the manufacturers in case of any deviation from the quality standards/protocols while manufacturing the PPEs, masks and ventilators.