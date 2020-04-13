Jitendra Awhad, Maharashtra Housing Minister, Quarantines Himself At Home After Coming In Contact With COVID-19 Positive Cop

Jitendra Awhad (Photo Credits: Facebook)

Mumbai, April 13: Maharashtra Housing Minister and NCP leader Jitendra Awhad on Monday went into home quarantine. According to a tweet by news agency Times Now, Awhad quarantined himself at home coming in contact with a COVID-19 positive cop. In Maharashtra, the total number of coronavirus infected patients rose to 1,982 with Mumbai being the worst-hit with 217 positive cases.

In the last week, Awhad took a dig at the Centre over over its order asking states to buy PPE kits, ventilators and other equipment to combat the coronavirus outbreak through it and not independently. He said the order puts the lives of COVID-19 patients at risk as it would slow down procurement of medical items. Coronavirus Cases in India Soar to 9152, Death Toll Due to COVID-19 Rises to 308, Total 857 Recovered So Far.

#Breaking | Maharashtra minister @Awhadspeaks goes home quarantine after coming in contact with a COVID positive cop. Details by TIMES NOW's Kajal Iyer. pic.twitter.com/sfoJO2N84F — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) April 13, 2020

Earlier this month, Awhad, who represents Mumbra-Kalwa assembly constituency in Thane district, had said the Tablighi Jamaat event held in Delhi last month was allowed by the Union Home Ministry headed by Amit Shah and not by the Delhi Police.

In India, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country surged past 9,000 and stood at 9,152 on Monday. The death count in the country due to COVID-19 reached to 308, the Union Ministry of Health and Family welfare said. Meanwhile, the global coronavirus death toll increased to 114,245 on Monday, according to data compiled by the Washington-based Johns Hopkins University.