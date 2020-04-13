Maharashtra COVID-19 Cases Cross 2,000-Mark, 59 New Cases Reported in Mumbai Today

Screening for coronavirus | Representational image | (Photo Credits: PTI)

Mumbai, April 13: The total tally of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra crossed the 2000-mark on Monday, the highest in India so far. According to details by Maharashtra Health Department, the total confirmed cases in the state now stand at 2064. A total of 82 new COVID-19 cases including 59 cases in Mumbai were reported in the state today. On Sunday, Mumbai recorded the highest single day deaths due to COVID-19 with 16 of the 22 deaths in the state. With 16 deaths, Mumbai's total casualties shot up to 91, a BMC official said.

Maharashtra continued to be the worst-affected states by coronavirus with the rising number of cases each day. The number of people in home quarantine jumped to 61,247 on Sunday from 38,800 on Saturday. Meanwhile, Asia's largest slum in Mumbai- Dharavi - continued to be a problem area with 15 new cases with the total touching 43. There have been 5 deaths in Dharavi so far. When Will Coronavirus End in India? This Graph Shows Forecast With Dates When India Can Get COVID-19 Free.

Here's the tweet:

82 new COVID19 cases including 59 cases in Mumbai reported in the state today; the total number of positive cases in the state is now 2064: Maharashtra Health Department pic.twitter.com/vQFBOh4rqr — ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2020

Earlier in the day today, Maharashtra Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad went into 'self-quarantine' as a precautionary measure. He took the decision voluntarily after a close aide turned out to be COVID-19 positive. The minister also underwent a COVID-19 test through a government hospital, which turned out to be negative as he heaved a sigh of relief.

The COVID-19 tally in India rose surged past 9,000 on Monday and the death count reached 308, said Union Ministry of Health and Family welfare. The total count of confirmed cases of coronavirus increased to 9,152 with 35 new deaths reported in the last 15 hours. The total death toll in the country mounted to 308 on April 13.