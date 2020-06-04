Jumbo BKC Facility for COVID-19 Patients in Mumbai Destroyed in Cyclone Nisarga? BMC Trashes 'Rumours' After BJP MLA Ram Kadam Shares Video

BMC shares visuals from jumbi facility after Cyclone Nisarga | (Photo Credits: Twitter/@mybmc)

Mumbai, June 4: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Ram Kadam's video showing destruction of a COVID-19 facility centre in Mumbai due to cyclone Nisarga elicited a response from the civic body. In an apparent denial to his claim, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said the jumbo facility to cater to coronavirus patients is intact and suffered no structural damage. Mumbai Lashed by Scathing Rains Day After Cyclone Nisarga, Water-Logging in Sion Area.

The temporary facility, which is to be used for quarantine as well as treatment of positive cases, is set up in the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) - a business hub located in the centre of Mumbai. Preventive measures were taken by the BMC ahead of the cyclonic storm which was predicted to hit the city on Wednesday.

Kadam, a legislator from Mumbai representing the Opposition BJP, shared a clip on social media which showed a temporary structure being dismantled due to intense wind. The MLA claimed that the video has captured the destruction of the BMC's jumbo facility.

See Ram Kadam's Tweet

BMC Issues Clarification

Rumours claiming that the Jumbo facility set up at BKC has been badly affected by #CycloneNisarga is false. There has only been a minor damage to the fence - the hospital structure is sound and it can be put to operation this evening .#NaToCorona#BMCNisargaUpdates pic.twitter.com/Vyrlhxa2Ta — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) June 4, 2020

Notably, the cyclone did not wreak havoc in Mumbai as feared due to the change in its trajectory. After making landfall in Alibaug on Wednesday afternoon, the cyclone turned towards northeast and further towards Vidarbha region. It also weakened into a depression.