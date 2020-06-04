Mumbai Lashed by Scathing Rains Day After Cyclone Nisarga, Water-Logging in Sion Area

Rains | Representational Image (Photo Credits: PTI)

Mumbai, June 4: A day after Mumbai was spared from what was feared to be the worst-ever cyclonic storm in last 129 years, the city was lashed by scathing rains in early hours of Thursday. In the metropolitan region, along with the suburbs and neighbouring towns of Thane and Navi Mumbai, heavy rainfall was recorded between 8 am to 11 am. Cyclone Nisarga: Three Die in Maharashtra After Cyclonic Storm Makes Landfall, Parts of North India Witness Rain.

The downpour was torrential in some pockets, leading to water-logging. Significant level of inundation was reported in Sion area, located at the centre of Mumbai. The region, along with neighbouring Lower Parel, is a low-lying part of Mumbai and prone to water-loggings.

Visuals of Water-Logging in Parts of Mumbai

Maharashtra: Water-logging in parts of Sion area of Mumbai due to rainfall. pic.twitter.com/r5oscqfwHL — ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2020

The pre-Monsoon rainfall is also a litmus test for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), which holds the task of maintaining smooth drainage system to prevent water-loggings. The civic body has been carrying out maintenance and drain-clearance operations for the last two months to prepare for Monsoon.

On Wednesday, Mumbai was on the edge as the city was predicted to be severely hit by cyclone Nisarga. However, the cyclonic storm's trajectory was altered after landfall in Alibaug. The cyclone moved northeastwards and weakened into a depression.