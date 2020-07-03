Kanpur, July 3: In a tragic incident, eight police personnel, including Dy SP Devendra Mishra, lost their lives after they were fired upon by criminals when the Police team had gone to raid an area in search of history-sheeter Vikas Dubey on Friday. The policemen who died today during the firing are— CO Devendra Kumar Mishra, SO Mahesh Yadav, Chowki Incharge Anup Kumar, Sub-Inspector Nebulal, Constables Sultan Singh, Rahul, Jitendra and Bablu.

Seven policemen were also injured during the raid. DGP Awasthi informed that operation is still underway as criminals managed to escape, taking advantage of the dark. He said, "IG, ADG, ADG (Law & Order) have been sent there to supervise the operation. A forensic team from Kanpur was at the spot, and an expert team from Lucknow also being sent."

CM Yogi Adityanath expressed his condolence to the families of the eight Policemen who lost their lives. He has further directed DGP HC Awasthi to take strict action against criminals and has also sought report of the incident. Naxal Attack in Bijapur: Two Policemen Killed, Villager Injured in Maoist Shooting.

8 Police Officials Killed in Firing by Criminals

Kanpur: 8 Police personnel lost their lives after being fired upon by criminals when they had gone to raid Bikaru village in search of history-sheeter Vikas Dubey. SSP Kanpur says, "They'd gone to arrest him following complaint of attempt to murder against him.They were ambushed" pic.twitter.com/9Qc0T5cKPw — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 3, 2020

DGP of the area said a case under Sec 307 was lodged against history-sheeter Vikas Dubey, and Police had gone to arrest him. He said, "JCBs were put up there which obstructed our vehicles. When Force got down, criminals opened fire. There was retaliatory firing but criminals were at a height, so our 8 men died."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 03, 2020 07:31 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).