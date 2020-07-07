New Delhi, July 7: The Supreme Court directed Uttar Pradesh government to file a status report in connection with media reports claiming that more than 50 children in a shelter home in Kanpur have tested positive for coronavirus. The Apex Court was hearing the suo moto case relating to the protection of children from COVID-19 in shelter homes appointed advocate Gaurav Aggarwal as the amicus curiae and listed the matter for hearing on July 13.

The Apex Court also took into note that states of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Tripura are yet to file a reply in the case and granted them time till July 10 to file the report regarding coronavirus cases among children in shelter homes in these states. India's Coronavirus Tally Crosses 7.19 Lakh Cases, COVID-19 Death Toll Jumps to 20,160.

Protection of Children From COVID-19 in Shelter Home Case:

Supreme Court referring to media reports that more than 50 children in a shelter home in Kanpur are found COVID19 infected, directed Uttar Pradesh government to file a status report in the issue. — ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2020

Last month, fifty-seven minor girls were tested positive for the novel coronavirus at a state-run children’s shelter home in Kanpur district of Uttar Pradesh, with five of them found to be pregnant and one was also found to be HIV positive. It was reported that all the 57 girls have been shifted to COVID-19 hospitals, while the staff and those girls who were infected have been quarantined and the entire facility has been sealed.

