Bhopal, November 22: In a shocking incident, a 52-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by her live-in partner in Madhya Pradesh’s capital city Bhopal on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Krishna. The incident took place in the Nishatpura locality of the city. The 35-year-old accused, Kuldeep, reportedly smashed the woman’s head with a brick after a dispute. He was arrested by the police. Krishna hailed from Raisen district. Chhattisgarh: Woman Hacked to Death by Live-In Partner After Argument Over Newborn Baby in Bilaspur.

According to a report published in The Times of India, the victim was married and had five children. After a dispute with her husband, she moved to Bhopal and started to live alone. The woman came in contact with the accused four years ago. Kuldeep is a resident of Chhattisgarh. As per the police, the couple used to have alcoholic substance at night. They had also kept a rabbit in their shanty. Married Man Held in UP for Killing Live-in Partner in Palghar.

On Saturday night, the rabbit reportedly ran out of their shanty at around 12 midnight. Kuldeep then asked Krishna to catch it. As per the media report, an argument broke out between the two when the woman refused to do so. In a fit of anger, the accused hit the victim on her head with a brick. Krishna then became unconscious.

The accused cooked up a false story that he found her lying injured. He also tried to mislead the story. However, police found the conduct of Kuldeep suspicious. During questioning, he confessed to his crime. The police have registered a case of murder against the accused and have launched a detailed investigation into the matter.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 22, 2021 03:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).