Greater Noida, Nov 12: A 30-year-old man was arrested in Noida on Wednesday for the alleged sexual assault of a 16-year-old girl in Sainthali village in Greater Noida’s Jarcha for the past two years.

The Class 11 student had to stop going to school as she was regularly harassed and even threatened by the accused, the victim’s family informed police. Gujarat Shocker: Man Held for Sexually Abusing 3 Infants and Killing One of Them in Gandhinagar

The girl in her complaint stated that the accused, identified as Rohit, lives in the same village and has been harassing her for the past two years. She expressed that the accused even threatened to harm her for rejecting his advances. He also forced her to withdraw the police complaint against him according to a report in Times Of India(TOI).

Meanwhile, the victim’s father was quoted by TOI as saying that when his daughter informed them about the harassment, they visited the accused’s house to complain about the issue to his family members.

However, his family didn’t take any concrete action on the issue.

“Last week, the accused had sent a 10-year-old child to my house asking my daughter to meet him outside. On refusing the proposal, he intercepted my daughter in the middle of the road and threatened to shoot her,” he added.

Meanwhile, quoting Shripal Singh, the station house officer (SHO), TOI reported that based on the victim’s complaint, a case has been registered against the accused under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 354 (assault of criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 506 (criminal intimidation) at the Jarcha police station on Wednesday.

