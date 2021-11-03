Raichur, November 3: In a shocking incident, Karnataka BJP leader and former MLA Papa Reddy on Wednesday assaulted at least two policemen during a party protest in Raichur district. The incident happened when the police did not give permission to burn effigy of Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah for his statement on Dalits supporting the BJP.

The BJP's SC Morcha had organised a protest at B.R. Ambedkar Circle. As the protestors getting ready to burn the effigy of Siddaramaiah, the police didn't allow it and took it away. Congress Leader Alok Sharma Assaults BJP Spokesperson KK Sharma, News24 Anchor on Live TV.

Watch: Karnataka BJP Leader Papa Reddy Slaps, Hits Policemen During Protest in Raichur

Fr MLA and Raichur BJP leader, Papa Reddy slaps police constable on duty for stopping the protesters from burning the effigy of former CM @siddaramaiah at Raichur city @TOIIndiaNews @TOIBengaluru @INCRaichur @INCIndia @INCKarnataka pic.twitter.com/weZM85Xg0a — Shreyas HS (@shreyas_ToI) November 3, 2021

Enraged by this, Papa Reddy went to a police constable in civil dress and slapped him, asking who gave him permission to take away the effigy. The constable, after being slapped, told the leader not to raise his hands on him but did not retaliate. Later, Papa Reddy, while arguing with the police officers who rushed to the spot, assaulted one of the inspectors, according to eye-witnesses.

