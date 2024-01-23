The Chikkamagaluru district administration issued a notice to the Chief Priest of Kodandarama Temple, Kannada Pandit Hiremagaluru Kannan, asking him to return his salary. The notice states that the income of the temple is low and his salary is high and asks him to return a total of Rs 4,74,000 that was paid to him over ten years. On the issue, Karnataka Minister Ramalinga Reddy said, "The Tahsildar reported that from 2013-14 to 2016-17, an annual expenditure of Rs 24,000 was intended for the priests, but an incorrect amount of Rs 90,000 per annum was disbursed. Similarly, from 2017-18 to 2021-22, the designated Rs 48,000 per annum was mistakenly increased to Rs 90,000.” The Chikkamagaluru Tahsildar issued a letter on December 2, 2023, requesting the return of the excess amount, totalling Rs 4,74,000, to the temple fund. Government officials responsible for the erroneous payments during this period have been served notices, he added. Ram Lalla, Temple Priest Get 'Biggest Salary Hike Since 1992' From Yogi Adityanath Government.

Chikkamagaluru Administration Issues Notice to Chief Priest of Kodandarama Temple

#UPDATE | Karnataka Minister Ramalinga Reddy says, "The Tahsildar reported that from 2013-14 to 2016-17, an annual expenditure of Rs 24,000 was intended for the priests but an incorrect amount of Rs 90,000 per annum was disbursed. Similarly, from 2017-18 to 2021-22, the… pic.twitter.com/TNZ7h0kJIX — ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2024

