In a tragic incident, a commercial building near the bus stand in Belur town, Hassan district, collapsed earlier today, March 9, resulting in three deaths and two severe injuries. Upon receiving information, Belur police and rescue teams rushed to the scene, working to save those trapped under the debris. Disturbing visuals from the site show massive destruction as officials continue efforts to clear the rubble. The cause of the collapse is yet to be determined, and authorities have launched an investigation into the structural failure. Karnataka Building Collapse: 3-Storey Building Caves In During Renovation in Kolar’s Bangarapet City; No Casualties (Watch Video).

Commercial Building Collapses in Hassan

VIDEO | Karnataka: Three persons died and two were severely injured as a commercial building opposite to the bus stand in Belur town of Hassan district collapsed earlier today. Upon receiving information, Belur police rushed to the spot and launched rescue operations for people… pic.twitter.com/uDOK9xnYmO — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 9, 2025

