Madikeri, October 6: Karnataka Medical Education minister K. Sudhakar on Tuesday asserted that the state government was contemplating to come out with new guidelines like compulsory Covid test and physical checking of tourists using police, health and revenue department staff at all tourist places.

Speaking to reporters after a high-level meeting of elected representatives and Kodagu district officials here, Sudhakar said that the state government was coming out with these new guidelines only to prevent the pandemic spreading from tourists. India Reports 61,267 COVID-19 Cases, 884 Deaths in Past 24 Hours; Coronavirus Tally Jumps to 66,85,083, Number of Active Cases Drops to 9.19 Lakh.

The minister added that the state government was not in favour of reopening schools or colleges at present even though the central government had issued (Unlock 5.0) instructions for starting schools and colleges in the state.

"As both experts and parents are opposing it since there is an upsurge in infections in our state, hence it is not appropriate to start the classes in our state," Sudhakar said.

