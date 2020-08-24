Bengaluru, August 24: The Karnataka government on Monday revised guidelines for interstate travel, with those arriving from other provinces no longer requiring to undergo 14-day quarantine. The state has also discontinued the policy of registering at Seva Sindhu, the online portal which setup to regulate interstate movement.

The citizens arriving in Karnataka - whether residents of other states or Kannadiga migrants - would no longer be subjected to any regulations including medical check-ups. MHA Directs States to Lift All Restrictions on 'Inter and Intra-State Movement of People And Goods'.

The practise of hand-stamping, which was compulsorily carried out at all bus stations, railway stations and airport, would also be discontinued. The guidelines would come into effect immediately, officials said.

Update by ANI

Karnataka government issues revised guidelines for the inter-state travellers; discontinues registration on Seva Sindhu portal, hand stamping, 14-day quarantine and medical check-up at State borders, bus stations, railway stations and airports. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/BlNsVGNkDX — ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2020

The guidelines further state that if those arriving from other states show no symptoms akin to COVID-19, they can report to their location of work or perform the activities for which they arrived in the state.

In case a person is symptomatic to coronavirus after arrival in Karnataka, they would have to self-isolate and seek medical help. They are recommended to dial on Apthamitra helpline 14410 for further aid.

Karnataka, one of the severely affected states in India, has reported 2,71,876 cases so far. The seven-day average growth rate in the state was reported as 3.08 percent, whereas, the doubling rate stood at 23.41 days.

