New Delhi, August 22: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Saturday directed all states not to level restrictions on inter and intra-state movement of persons and goods. Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla wrote a letter to Chief Secretaries of all the states and union territories regarding this. Bhalla in his letter, said that any such restrictions amount to a violation of guidelines issued by the MHA.

The Union Home Secretary said that restrictions on the inter and intra- state movement of people and goods are impacting the supply chain, hence resulting in a disruption in economic activity & employment. He also said that no separate approval and e-permit would be required for such movement of persons and goods for cross-border land trade.

The Home Secretary's letter notes that there are reports that local-level restrictions on movement were being imposed by various districts and states. The letter says such restrictions were creating problems in inter-state movement of goods and services and impacting supply chains resulting in disruption of economic activity and employment.

The Centre on July 29 issued Unlock 3.0 guidelines -- the third phase of the lifting of coronavirus-related restrictions across the country, giving relief to inter-state and intra-state movement of people and goods. In the guidelines applied till August 31, the government scrapped night curfew and allowed yoga institutes to reopen.

