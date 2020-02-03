Karnataka: Holiday Declared in Schools, Colleges and Universities in Kalaburagi From February 5 to 7 in View of 85th Akhila Bharat Kannada Sahitya Sammelan

A representative image of closed school. | Image Courtesy: Wikimedia Commons

Kalaburagi, February 3: All schools, colleges and universities in Karnataka's Kalaburagi will remain closed on February 5, 6 and 7 in view of the three-day event of the 85th Akhila Bharat Kannada Sahitya Sammelan held in the district. Kannada Sahitya Sammelan is the premier gathering of poets, writers and Kannadigas. It is held with the aim of preserving the Kannada language, its literature, art and culture.

Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner B Sharat has urged people to participate in large numbers. “I appeal to people, particularly the residents of Kalaburagi, to actively participate in the sammelan. I appeal to them to extend a warm welcome to the delegates, guests and artists who are coming from different parts of the State” he was quoted as saying by The Hindu.

ANI Tweet:

Karnataka: District administration has declared holiday on 5th, 6th and 7th February for all schools, colleges and universities in Kalaburagi, in view of the three-day event of the 85th Akhila Bharat Kannada Sahitya Sammelan, to be held in the district. — ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2020

The logo of 85th Akhila Bharata Kannada Sahitya Sammelan shows poet Sreevijaya writing the famous epic ‘Kaviraja Marga’ and depicts popular places like the Sharana Basaveshwara Temple, Hazarath Kwaja Bandha Nawaz Darga, Church, Kalaburagi Fort and Buddha temple.