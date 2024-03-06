Mysuru, March 6: A migrant worker from Bihar was tragically killed in the Mysuru district of Karnataka after being run over by a train while he was on a video call with his wife on Wednesday, March 6. The incident reportedly occurred close to Nanjangud town, near the Kavalande region. The dead has been named as Manu Kumar, a 27-year-old. He fell beneath the train coming from Chamarajanagar.

According to reports, the incident took place in the morning as the victim was strolling along the railway track while on a call with his spouse. Selfie Kills Youth in UP: Teen Run Over by Train While Taking Photo in Mathura.

In Nanjangud town, the migrant labourer worked as an assistant carpenter. The deceased's body has been moved to the mortuary in the meantime. Previously, on Tuesday, March 5, authorities in Central Bengaluru's Windsor Manor district reported that a 22-year-old man had died after apparently jumping from a moving train on the railway bridge. Gowrishankar, a native of Tamil Nadu, slid beneath the bridge on Ballari Road and into a driving automobile. The collision occurred between 3.15 and 3.20 pm, according to eyewitnesses and the railway police officer looking into the incident. Jamtara Train Accident: Two People Walking on Railway Track Run Over by Train in Jharkhand, Says Eastern Railway CPRO Kaushik Mitra.

On collision, the left rear glass of the automobile broke, according to investigators. There was no damage to the cars behind. To exclude out foul play, police will investigate all possibilities. They've spoken with the parents of Gowrishankar. Since they have authority over the area, High Grounds police were the first to arrive at the site. However, the matter was handed over to the railway police once it was established that the dead had fallen from the bridge.

