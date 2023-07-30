Lucknow, July 30: In Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, a devastating incident unfolded as an 18-year-old man lost his life after being struck by a train while attempting to take a selfie with his friends. The tragic accident occurred while he was near the railway tracks in the area. The deceased was identified as Vansh. The incident occurred when he went to visit Dwarka Dhish temple in the morning with his three friends.

Due to heavy traffic at Holi Gate, the three friends decided to head towards Tiwaripuram in the Jamuna Par area instead. Upon reaching their destination, they parked their scooter and began taking selfies while standing on top of the bridge. As the train approached, the trio hurriedly shifted to one side of the bridge in an attempt to avoid it. Unfortunately, Vansh inadvertently got too close to the tracks, and the powerful gust of wind generated by the passing train proved fatal. Tragically, he succumbed to the impact and died on the spot. West Bengal Shocker: Selfie Turns Fatal in Bankura As Girl Dies After Falling From Ferris Wheel.

In response to the incident, SSP Shailesh Kumar Pandey issued a stern warning to the public, emphasising the importance of exercising extreme caution while taking selfies near hazardous locations such as riverbanks and railway tracks. Uttarakhand: Man Dies After Being Hit by Helicopter Rotor Blades While Taking Selfie in Kedarnath.

In another incident, a government official lost his life while attempting to take a selfie outside a helicopter in Kedarnath. The deceased was identified as Jitendra Kumar Saini. He was working as the financial controller of the Uttarakhand Civil Aviation development authority. According to reports, Saini had come into the vicinity of the helicopter's tail rotor blade while attempting to take the selfie, resulting in the fatal accident. The incident occurred just a day after the Char Dham yatra began on the auspicious occasion of Akshay Tritiya, with the portals of Gangotri and Yamunotri in Uttarkashi district being opened for pilgrims.

