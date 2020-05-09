Karnataka Newlywed Couple Drowns in Hemavathi River Allegedly While Taking Selfie

Image Used for Representational Purpose Only. (Photo Credits: ANI)

Bengaluru, May 9: A newlywed couple from Karnataka’s Hassan district allegedly slipped and drowned in Hemavathi river near Sakleshpur while trying to take a selfie. Their bodies were recovered from the river on Saturday. The police have initiated an investigation into the case. The deceased have been identified as 23-year-old Krithika and 28-year-old Arthesh. Selfie Turns Fatal: Three Students Drown to Death in Bengaluru While Clicking Their Photos.

They both got married on March 20. The couple had gone to Kritikha’s home in Hennale village in Sakleshpur taluk. The missing complaint was filed by Krithikha’s family after they did not reach bride’s house and their phones were switched off. According to a report published in The Times of India, Arthesh was working in a company in Bengaluru, and the couple could not shift tom Bengaluru due to Coronavirus Lockdown. Selfie Turns Fatal: Chennai Woman Falls Into Well While Clicking Her Picture, Dies.

After the state government gave relaxations in the shutdown, Arthesh was asked to report to work from Friday. Before shifting to Bengaluru, the couple decided to visit Krithikha’s home on Wednesday. “On Thursday evening, they went on a ride on their new two-wheeler. We suspect they slipped and drowned in the river near a dam while trying to click a selfie. We are investigating other angles too,” reported the media house quoting a police official as saying. The police also questioned the families of both Krithikha and Arthesh.