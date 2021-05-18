Dakshina Kannada, May 18: A 24-year-old pregnant woman police sub-inspector died of COVID -19 on Tuesday, the police said. According to Superintendent of Police of Dakshina Kannada Rishikesh Sonwane, 24-year-old Shamili was undergoing treatment at the RM Jalappa Hospital in Kolar, for her illness. Karnataka Govt Requests Centre to Set Up COVID-19 Care Centers With the Assistance of DRDO.

She was posted in the Dakshina Kannada district. "She was seven months pregnant. Due to pregnancy, she was not inoculated when the government launched the anti-Covid vaccination drive for frontline workers on January 16 onwards," the SP said. COVID-19 Surge in Karnataka: State Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai Converts His Residential Premises Into Coronavirus Care Centre (See Pics).

Mourning her death, Karnataka Director General of Police Praveen Sood tweeted, "Youngest member of the police family to succumb to Covid. 24-year-old, PSI Shamili of Kolar, attached to Dakshin Kannada district lost her battle with Covid. May her soul rest in peace. But it could be any of us," he tweeted. Appealing people to stay home, the DGP said, "Please cooperate with police, stay home and stay safe."

