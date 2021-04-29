Mysuru, April 29: In a shocking incident, a man killed his four family members under the influence of alcohol. The incident took place in Chamegowdanahundi village under the limits of the Saragur police station area of Mysuru district on Wednesday. The accused is currently absconding after committing the crime. A case has been registered.

The accused has been identified as Manikanta Swamy. According to a report published in The Times of India, the accused murdered his 65-year-old mother Kempamma, 28-year-old pregnant wife Ganga, his four-year-old son Samrat and one and half-year-old son Rohith. Andhra Pradesh Shocker: Man Kills Six Family Members of Neighbour Accused of Raping His Daughter; Arrested.

Swamy used iron rods to murder his family members. The reason for the murder is yet to be ascertained. Senior police officials also visited the crime spot. An investigation has been launched into the case.

In a similar incident, Four members of an NRI family were found dead in mysterious circumstances in a flat in Andhra Pradesh’s Vishakhapatnam district earlier this month. The deceased were identified as 55-year-old Sunkari Bangaru Naidu, his 50-year-old wife Sunkari Nirmala, 21-year-old son Sunkari Deepak and 19-year-old son Sunkari Kashyap. As per initial investigations, it was found that Deepak had killed the other members of the family before ending his life.

