Vishakhapatnam, April 16: In a shocking incident, a man hacked six members of a neighbour's family to death in Andhra Pradesh's Vishakhapatnam. Among the deceased were three women and two children, including a six-month-old infant. The incident took place on Thursday at Juttada under Pendurthi police station limits. Police suspect it to be a case of past rivalry. The accused was arrested by the police. Andhra Pradesh Shocker: Parents Sell Daughter to Raise Money for Treatment of Her Sibling, Buyer Detained.

The accused was identified as Appalaraju. He reportedly used a sickle to kill his neighbour's family. According to a report published in The Times of India, one of the men of the victim's family had been accused of raping the accused's daughter in 2018. The family had left the locality after the incident. The rape accused and his eldest son were not present in the house when Appalaraju committed the crime. Andhra Pradesh Shocker: 'Superstitious' College Vice-Principal, His Post Graduate And Gold Medallist Wife Kill Daughters Believing in Rebirth Theory in Madanapalle.

The rape accused is currently out on bail. The deceased have been identified as rape accused's father, wife, two-year-old son, six-month-old daughter and mother-in-law. A distant relative present at the house was also killed. After the rape case was registered, the family was living in Vijaywada. After the committing the crime, the assailant did not flee from the spot.

The rape accused became close to the assailant's daughter in spite of being married. In 2018, he allegedly called her to his house and spiked her soft drink and allegedly raped her several times after she fell unconscious. The rape accused's wife also reportedly blackmailed the girl by showing her semi-nude photos and even demanded the money. The complaint was lodged by the girl's brother.

