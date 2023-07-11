Hyderabad, July 11: Khammam, a town in Telangana, witnessed yet another death due to sudden heart attack. A 31-year-old collapsed and died of a sudden heart attack shortly after a workout session at a local gym on July 10. The devastating incident comes just a day after a similar tragedy claimed the life of a 33-year-old man in the district.

The victim, identified as Sridhar from the Balapet area, reportedly experienced uneasiness soon after returning home from his morning gym session. Concerned family members rushed him to a nearby hospital in a desperate attempt to save his life. Despite medical intervention, Sridhar tragically succumbed to a heart attack. Telangana: Man Dies of Heart Attack While Playing Badminton in Hyderabad (Watch Video).

According to the Times of India report, Sridhar, the son of former Congress leader and ex-chairman of the agricultural market committee Radha Kishore, had appeared to be in good health during his attendance at his niece's birthday celebration the previous day. Family members expressed shock, as he had displayed no indications of illness and had followed his regular routine by visiting the gym on Monday. It was revealed that Sridhar had previously suffered severe injuries in an accident. Telangana Shocker: Woman Collapses While Dancing During Wedding Procession, Dies in Khammam.

The incident marks the second heart attack-related death in Khammam within a span of two days. A day before this incident, Nagaraju from Allipuram village met a similar fate, succumbing to a sudden cardiac arrest. These cases are part of a concerning trend in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, where numerous young individuals have fallen victim to cardiac arrests while engaging in physical activities like playing shuttle or working out at gyms.

