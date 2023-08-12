Chikkamagaluru, August 12: A woman police constable, who put a message against the alleged harassment she faced at the hands of local Congress MLA, has been suspended in Karnataka. The woman cop, Latha, had put up a post against Kadur Congress MLA, K.S. Anand. She had stated in the status that if anything happens to her, MLA Anand would be responsible. She also maintained that she condemns the MLA.

Following the posting of this message on WhatsApp, Chikkamagaluru SP Uma Prashanth has suspended her. The development has turned into a controversy as the people have questioned the highhandedness of the Congress MLA. Uttar Pradesh: Policeman Suspended for Posting Reel of Bike Stunts in Uniform (Watch Video).

Sources explained that the cop had fined Congress workers for not wearing helmets during election campaign. Anand had then come to the spot and questioned her on fining his supporters. The video of the incident had gone viral then in the district on social media. Karnataka: Two Police Officers Suspended for Torturing Men for Garlanding BJP Leader Nalin Kumar Kateel’s Poster With Chappals.

Following the election results, the woman cop was transferred from Kadur police station to Tarikere police station. The cop had protested that she had been transferred out of vengeance. The woman cop had also visited the residence of Congress MLA to register her protest for targeting her.

Chikkamagalur district was the bastion of BJP but in 2023 assembly election, Congress swept all seats in the district. The National General Secretary C.T. Ravi was also defeated.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 12, 2023 02:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).