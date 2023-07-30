Posting a reel on Instagram turned out badly for a Uttar Pradesh Police personnel as he was removed from the service over a video of the bike stunt. The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) took prompt action in response to the complaints and initiated an investigation into the incident. Sandeep Kumar Chaubey, who was stationed in Gorakhpur, faced suspension after it was confirmed that he was the one who posted the video of himself performing stunts on a bike. The authorities took immediate action upon discovering his post, leading to his suspension from duty. UP Police Social Media Policy 'Violation': Woman Constable Posts Instagram Reel in Uniform, Sent to Lines in Agra After Video Goes Viral.

Cop Suspended for Posting Reel

