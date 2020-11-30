Happy Kartik Purnima! The full moon that falls on the bright half of Kartik month is called Kartik Purnima and on this day, Dev Deepawali is celebrated as well. Devotees perform Ganga bath, clay lamp donation, yagna and worship. According to legends, Mahadev aka Lord Shiva killed a demon named Tripurasura on the day of Kartik Purnima, hence it is also called Tripuri Purnima. It is believed that lighting a lamp on Kartik Purnima helps you seek blessing from Lord Vishnu. Devotees meditate and light lamps in temples, near peepal trees, riverbanks & temples.

People often look for Kartik Purnima and Dev Deepawali 2020 Date and shubh muhurat which will be celebrated on full moon day of Kartik month. Kartik Purnima will be celebrated on Udaya Tithi. The virtuous deeds performed in this month are believed to yield eternal fold. This year, Kartik Purnima will be celebrated on 30 November, Monday i.e. tomorrow along with Dev Diwali. Today, Ganga bath has special significance. Guru Nanak Jayanti is also celebrated on the day of Dev Deepawali.

The day is extremely auspicious for the Hindus and people who also follow certain rituals on this day to bring good luck on Dev Deepavali. People wish each other Happy Kartika Purnima by sending wishes messages and photos of lamps. As we observe Kartika Purnima 2020 and bring to you greetings to wish your loved ones, we at LatestLY.com would like to wish you a very happy Kartik Purnima as well.

