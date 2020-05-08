Kerala: 4 Held for Conducting Religious Recitation Violating Lockdown Curbs

Lockdown in India | File Image | (Photo Credits: PTI)

Thrissur, May 8: Four people, including the president of a local temple trust, were arrested on Friday for allegedly conducting a religious recitation in the shrine in violation of lockdown curbs on crowding at public places.

They were among seven people booked by police. "The Bhagavatham recitation ritual was going on in the temple. The four were arrested and the others ran away on seeing us approaching the temple," police said. The four were later let off on bail, they said.

Though lockdown restrictions have been eased in accordance with the centre's guidelines, public gatherings, including functions, weddings, political events and allowing devotees inside places of worship are not allowed.