Thiruvananthapuram, March 19: A final year BDS student at a private dental college died after a boulder fell from a lorry and hit his two-wheeler, here on Tuesday. Anthu B. Ajikumar was en route his college when a big boulder fell on his two-wheeler from a lorry near his home in the city suburbs. Kerala Road Accident: Lorry Driver From Tamil Nadu Hit by Truck on National Highway Near Pattikkadin, Driver Arrested

Though Ajikumar was wearing a helmet, it couldn't save him from the impact of the boulder hitting the two-wheeler. He was rushed to a nearby hospital which referred him to a private clinic where he died. The angry locals took to the streets in protest against the incident.

