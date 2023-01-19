Thiruvananthapuram, January 19: Kerala forest minister A K Saseendran’s recent decision to seek measures for controlling the wild animal population, especially tigers, citing overpopulation as the reason for rising man-animal conflicts, has triggered concerns among environmentalists who fear a move for massive culling by hushing up the real causes.

During a recent all-party meeting, Saseendran had said that that the increasing wild animal population, especially tigers in the Wayanad wildlife sanctuary, was a reason for the man-animal conflicts. Lives of human being matter more so wild animals, including tiger that pose threat should be culled. The government is contemplating moving the Supreme Court for permission to cull tigers, TNIE quoted him as saying. Tiger Attacks: Kerala Forest Officials Deploy Drones To Track Tiger Which Killed 10 Cattle in Munnar.

Saseendran further said that the forest department has already decided to move some of the tigers in Wayanad to the Periyar Tiger Reserve in Thekkady. The government is also considering moving them to Parambikulam tiger reserve. Kerala Tiger Attack: Farmer Dies After Being Attacked by Tiger in Wayanad.

Environmentalists however allege that there was no scientific study for the overpopulation of tigers or other wild animals in Wayanad or other forests. Also, killing tigers is prohibited under the Wildlife (Protection) Act (WPA) unless it is declared a man-eater.

Activists have slammed the minister for his remarks asking him to stop illegal quarrying, building of resorts and other activities in fringe areas of forests to ensure free movement of animals. Saseendran has however, justified his statement saying it was the duty of the government to protect its people.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 19, 2023 10:38 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).