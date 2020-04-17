Kerala Reports Highest Recovery Rate of COVID-19 Patients in India, About 64% People Have Recovered So Far

Coronavirus in India (Photo Credits: IANS)

Thiruvananthapuram, April 17: Kerala has the highest recovery rate of coronavirus patients, among other states of the country. In the southern state of India, 255 COVID-19 patients have recovered until now with the recovery rate of 64.3 percent. According to the state health ministry, there are currently 138 active cases in Kerala. Rahul Gandhi Lauds District Administration of Kerala's Wayanad as no Coronavirus Case Reported in Past 16 Days.

In the past 24 hours, only one coronavirus positive cases were reported in the state, and 10 more people recovered. In southern state of India, 396 people have diagnosed with COVID-19 so far. Only three people lost their lives due to the deadly virus.

Meanwhile, the maximum number of patients have recovered from Maharashtra. In the western state of the country, 300 people have recovered so far. However, Maharashtra has also most 10 times more COVID-19 cases as compared to Kerala. In Maharashtra, around 10 percent of coronavirus patients have recovered yet. Maharashtra Government Instructs Landlords Not to Take Rent or Evict Tenants For Next Three Months Amid Coronavirus Lockdown.

Delhi has the lowest recovery rate of COVID-19 patients. In Delhi, only three percent of COVID-19 patients have recovered so far. In the national capital territory, only 51 patients have recovered out of 1,640 infected people. Delhi also reported 38 deaths due to the deadly virus.

However, the average recovery rate of COVID-19 patients in India is only 13 percent. Till now, 1,767 people have recovered from the deadly virus. A total of 13,835 people have diagnosed with coronavirus so far. The country also reported 452 deaths. There are currently, 1,616 active cases.