Alappuzha, May 9: A shocking incident has come to light from Alappuzha, where a 42-year-old man allegedly murdered his elder brother in Ambalappuzha on Saturday. The incident came to light when locals heard noises and went to check. They found the elder brother lying dead in his house, and the accused standing near the body. The accused, however, tried to run when police arrived but was caught.

As per the report published in the Times of India, the deceased was identified as Santhosh (46). He and his younger brother Bincy lived together in Ambalappuzha. Reportedly, the siblings would fight with each other every day after getting drunk. Due to this, their wives were not staying with them. As per the reports, the accused hit his elder brother on his head with an iron rod on Saturday, which caused his death. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man in Love With Sister-in-Law Kills Brother To 'Clear His Way'; Booked for Fratricide.

The accused tried to run as police arrived but the cops chased and arrested him. He has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

