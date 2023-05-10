Mumbai, May 10: An Assamese migrant labourer passed away when a coworker reportedly used a compressor pump to pump high-pressure air into his rectum. The victim has been identified as 33-year-old Mintu.

The event took place in the Ernakulam district at a plywood plant in Valayanchirangara, Kochi. Siddharth Chamua, the suspect in the matter who also belongs to Assam, has been detained by the police. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Man Dies After Colleague Pumps Air Into His Rectum ‘For Fun’ in Satna; Accused Arrested.

The 15 horsepower compressor pump coupled to a valve, according to the police, is often used at the plant for cleaning. However, the employees frequently use it to clean the dust off their bodies after work. On Tuesday, the unfortunate incident took place as Chamua was using it on Mintu.

The victim allegedly stripped off and urged the defendant to use the pump to blow air over his body to blow the dust off of it, according to the police. But in the process, the accused also injured the victim's internal organs by blowing high-pressure air into his rectum. The latter passed away while being transferred to a nearby hospital.

The section 304 of the IPC (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) was used to book the defendant. The police said that while he was aware of the risks involved in his behaviour, he was not charged with murder since he had no intention of killing his colleague. UP Shocker: Factory Worker Dies After Colleague Inserts Air Compressor Pipe into Rectum ‘For Fun’ in Kanpur, Accused Arrested.

The police, however, said that there was a little altercation between the two before the event over cleaning tasks, and they are looking into it. On Wednesday, the defendant will appear before the court.

