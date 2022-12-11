Alappuzha, December 11: Two sisters and their teenage neighbour were hospitalised after a group of men allegedly attacked them with sword after they allegedly plucked a few mangoes from his property sans consent. Police have arrested the three person identified as Jayesh, Sajith and Ullas, while other accused who was involved in the alleged crime is still on the run.

According to Mathrubhumi, the prime accused Jayesh alias Biju (40), was at loggerheads with a family in the neighbourhood for a while. The family objected to Biju bursting crackers near their property during Onam celebrations earlier this year. They had an argument over the incident and the man held a grudge against them ever since. Maharashtra Shocker: Man Killed by Relatives For Abusing on Social Media Over Monetary Dispute in Kalyan; Three Arrested

According to police, Jayesh was irked over the women plucking mangoes in his plot and questioning him over bursting crackers which led to Tuesday’s attack. The alleged crime happened on December 6 around 8:30 pm. Karnataka Shocker: Man Dies by Suicide After Fiancee’s Family Calls Off Wedding in Bengaluru, Case Registered

Armed with a sword, Biju attacked his neighbours Smitha and Mini with three others -- before taking a few swings at a teenage girl who tried to stop him. The girl, identified as Neethu, was rushed to the hospital along with the two other women, the reports said. The police arrested Biju from the Kunnathaalummoodu area of Kayamkulam.

